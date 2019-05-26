Man killed, another in coma after van crashes into parked truck in Sarawak

A van passenger from Sarawak was killed while a fellow passenger is in coma following the vehicle crashing into a truck parked by the roadside, said police. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, May 26 — A van passenger from Sarawak was killed while a fellow passenger is in coma following the vehicle crashing into a truck parked by the roadside along the Patau-Patau road here just after midnight last night.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the van driver, identified as Justin Ngadan Anak Unggin, suffered minor injuries.

Tugang Analysis Sigi 32, from Sri Aman, Sarawak, 32, died at the scene.

The victim’s body and the injured were sent to the Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

The trio, believed to be oil and gas industry workers, were believed to be heading home from downtown when the incident happened. — Bernama