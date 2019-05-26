Dr Sahruddin congratulates Mazlan over appointment as Johor Bersatu chief

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today congratulated Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang over his recent appointment. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Sahruddin Jamal

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today congratulated newly minted Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang over his recent appointment.

Dr Sahruddin, the former Johor Bersatu Secretary, urged the fullest cooperation from all parties now that Mazlan has been given the trust to lead the party in Johor.

“Alhamdullilah I (want to) congratulate YB Mazlan on his appointment, the trust has been given, so now let’s band together and work for the people and strengthen the party,” he told reporters after handing out festive aid to 650 recipients from the disadvantaged group, here today.

Dr Sahruddin, when asked, did not want to explain his decision to decline reappointment (as State party secretary).

“YB (Yang Berhormat) Mazlan chose who he is comfortable working with Alhamdulillah, now is the time for us to work for the party and the people,” he said.

Mazlan, who officially began his duties as Johor Bersatu Chief yesterday, announced that he had appointed Ledang division chief Mohd Solihan Badri as the new secretary, replacing Dr Sahruddin.

He also announced the appointment of Larkin state assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad as state party treasurer, Pulai division chief Ya’cob Atan as information chief, Sekijang division chief Uzzair Ismail as media director and the reappointment of Iskandar Puteri Senator division chief Ir Nasir Hashim as State deputy chairman.

According to Mazlan, he had asked Dr Sahruddin to continue holding the post of State party secretary, but Dr Sahruddin himself declined the offer to focus fully on administering the State. — Bernama