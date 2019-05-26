Domestic Trade Ministry: Whatsapp us on non-quality goods, high prices

Deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen said he encouraged the consumers to use the correct channels to lodge complaints if they were not satisfied with the prices and quality of goods. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 25 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will take prompt action if there are complaints on damaged wet food items in conjunction with the festive seasons.

Its deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen said he encouraged the consumers to use the correct channels to lodge complaints if they were not satisfied with the prices and quality of goods.

‘’The ministry provides a channel through WhatsApp to help the public to lodge complaints.

‘’We open a specific line to enable the public to lodge complaints if there are traders selling goods at high prices or those (goods) with problems,’’ he told reporters when met at a free petrol refill programme here today.

If you have any complaints, please WhatsApp via 019-2794317 or toll free line at 1-800-886-800 and e-mail to http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my/.

In another development, Chong said in conjunction with Hari Gawai and Hari Raya, he would give free petrol refills to the first 500 motorcyclists.

‘’Giving the free petrol refill will, to a certain extent, lighten the burden of consumers under the B40 group in conjunction with the festive season. This is my sincere contribution,’’ he said.

The free petrol refill today was held at the Petronas Petrol Station at Jalan Sungai Maong here and, subsequently, on May 31 and June 4 at selected petrol stations, from 2pm to 4pm. — Bernama