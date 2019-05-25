Report: Sexual abuse reports lodged against former telco boss, some deemed ‘no further action’

According to a report, a former telco chief executive who was arrested last week was found to have a history of abuse and sexual misconduct. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― A former telecommunications company (telco) chief executive who was arrested last week was found to have a history of abuse and sexual misconduct that was traced back as far as 2015, The Star reported today.

The English news daily said it has learned that 15 police reports have been filed against him over the years by his ex-wife for allegedly molesting his own children.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) principal assistant director Asst Comm Choo Lily confirmed the police had investigated those previous reports, however, some were classified as “no further action” (NFA) after consultation with the deputy public prosecutors (DPPs) involved.

“Some of these cases were classified as NFA by the DPP due to lack of evidence. Others were mainly reports over custody of their children.

“But if there is any new evidence or allegations, of course, the case would be re-looked at,” she said.

The man was arrested for allegedly trespassing before threatening his ex-wife and her family last Thursday, but was subsequently released on police bail last Sunday.

Citing a previous police report lodge in 2017, the D11 section said it had applied for an interim protection order for the ex-wife and their children under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The interim protection order was granted on November 14, 2017, by a Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur, however, that order expired last December.

Subsequently, the Social Welfare Department also confirmed to The Star that their probe into the case was classified as NFA in March this year as they have completed their investigations.

Following their divorce, both parents have joint custody of their two daughters and their son.

The case started back in 2015 when the mother had brought the children to a licensed counsellor, where the children had explained explicitly some of the things that their father had done to them.

Following the session, counsellor Nicholas Wong Kah Peng had advised the mother to lodge a police report following after hearing the account of her two daughters, who were aged eight and 10 at the time.

Following the session, Wong also filed an affidavit with the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court and stated that he was ready to testify in court, as he had a responsibility under the law to report any immoral activities done to children.

According to Wong's testimony on the couple's custody hearing on May 8, 2015, the 10-year-old daughter had told him that her father had come to lay next to her in bed and subsequently put her hands on her penis.

This alleged act had woke her up and when she told her father that it made her uncomfortable, her father asked her to keep it a secret.

In September 2015, the ex-wife lodged another police report at the Pantai police station, stating that the younger daughter had complained of abdominal pain and nausea to a nurse at the international school she was attending.

Following her complained, the child was brought to Pantai Hospital for medical examinations. and was then referred to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for further tests where the mother was advised to lodge the police report the child was suspected to had been molested by an “unknown person”.

Another report was lodged in 2017 again by the mother as her daughters had complained that their father had allegedly molested them in various locations and even at his home.

Another report was also lodged last November after the son alleged that the father had forced him to sleep in the nude together.

The Star also learned that the two girls are currently still staying with their father, while the boy is with the mother.

The English news daily had also reached out to the suspect. However at the time of writing, there has been no response.