Report: Perak Sultan summons political leaders over misuse of mosques, suraus

Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah reportedly summoned leaders from six political parties in the state this earlier today over the use of mosques and suraus for political activities. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah reportedly summoned leaders from six political parties in the state this earlier today over the use of mosques and suraus for political activities.

According to a report by Berita Harian Online, the Perak Sultan summoned leaders from PPBM, Amanah, PKR, DAP, Umno and PAS.

Among those who were present at the Iskandariah palace in Kuala Kangsar ar 4pm today were Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also state PPBM chief; Perak Amanah chief Asmuni Awi; state PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak and state DAP advisor and Perak state assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Perak Umno state liaison chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad and state PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria were also present during the meeting with the Perak Sultan.

“His Majesty summoned political leaders from main parties over the use of mosques and suraus as well as its facilities in political activities which have increased during Ramadan,” a source told the Malay daily.

The report added that the Perak palace is expected to release an official statement on the matter tomorrow.