Kit Siang: Good job IGP, now let’s solve Teoh Beng Hock’s death and find Indira’s girl

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang says IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador pay close attention at solving other police related issues, among them, deaths in custody and the death of Teoh Beng Hock. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Despite heaping praise towards Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador for his reform efforts and restoring public confidence, Lim Kit Siang has outlined several issues that the IGP should prioritise.

The Iskandar Puteri MP today highlighted how Hamid should also pay close attention at solving other police related issues, among them, deaths in custody and the death of Teoh Beng Hock.

The government backbencher also recommended Hamid move to solve the abduction case of M. Indira Gandhi’s daughter Prasana Diksa, by her father Muhammad Riduan Abdullah a decade ago when she was only 11-months old.

Prasana has been part of the decade-long legal battle after her estranged father abducted her and converted her to Islam without the consent of her mother.

Teoh was found dead on July 2009 on the fifth floor of Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission office, after having given a statement to officers on the 14th floor of the same building.

His cause of death has been disputed with the government promising to reopen investigations into the case.

Lim today also outlined his adoration towards Hamid’s efforts in making the police among the clearest and most incorruptible police forces in the world.

“Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador is doing what none of his 11 predecessors as Inspector-General of Police had dared to do in six decades, for the Malaysian Police to be among the cleanest and most incorruptible government departments in the country and in the world,” he said.

Among the positive steps pointed out by Lim was the support shown by the police chief for the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission, something Hamid’s predecessors have opposed for the last 15 years.

Other points which Lim said were positive moves by Hamid include the foiling of a terrorist plot by local Islamic State cells who planned to attack non-Muslim houses of worship and entertainment centres on during first week of Ramadan, and his declaration of having obtained new leads into the whereabouts of runaway banker Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

Other landmark moves by Hamid as pointed out by Lim were the recent raids on Deloitte Malaysia to assist probes into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad case and agreeing that a special committee from the Cabinet be established to look into Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat’s supposed enforced disappearance.

He said the IGP’s personal assurance to wage war on corruption within the force was also signs of Pakatan Harapan’s steps in paving the way for institutional political and democratic reforms.