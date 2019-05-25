Health Ministry will take action against foreign medical practitioners operating illegally, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, those found guilty operating illegally could be fined not more than RM25,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding three years or both. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 25 ― The Ministry of Health will take legal action against foreign medical practitioners who are not registered with the the Malaysian Medical Council but are operating clinics or pharmacies in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, those found guilty could be fined not more than RM25,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.

“Although they are registered (in their country of origin), they should obtain the annual practicing certificate to enable them to practise (in Malaysia),” he told reporters when met at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Gunung Rapat here today.

Dr Lee, who is also Gopeng MP was commenting on an English-language newspaper article highlighting clinics and pharmacies in Jalan Silang, Kuala Lumpur, said to be illegally run by Bangladeshi citizens. ― Bernama