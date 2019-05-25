DPM: Malaysians should always strive to help others

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail giving a speech to department heads and village community management council leaders at Politeknik Seberang Prai May 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Malaysians should not wait for occasions such as the fasting month, Hari Raya, a crisis or emergency to lend a helping hand for the less fortunate.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said people should always strive to help others, even if the aid was not in the form of money.

“Going and reading to the blind, helping to give tuition to poor students and spending time with those in the old folks’ homes are all part of giving back to society.

“Of course, if you have the monetary means, then donating to the needy is always encouraged,” she said in her speech at the Boost e-donation showcase, here, today

Also present were Axiata Group Berhad Chairman Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid and its President and Group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, however, acknowledged that Malaysians were caring and generous in nature.

She said this was particularly evident with the tremendous support and generosity exhibited by the rakyat with Tabung Harapan Malaysia where individuals and corporations alike contributed a substantial amount of more than RM202 million to help with the nation’s debts left behind by the previous government.

Dr Wan Azizah in a sad tone also shared her personal experience when her neighbours came to help during her difficult time when her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was in jail.

Meanwhile, she said as the landscape of the Malaysian economy shifted to an innovation driven economy, technology played a critical role in facilitating the rakyat’s natural desire to help others, fostering inclusivity and improving social welfare in building communities and the nation.

“Not only does technology help establish access to efficient services, it also provides more opportunities for us to show our compassion, advocate for causes we are passionate about and create social responsibility alongside the culture of giving back,” she added. She said Boost’s built-in e-donation feature was a great example of how technology can play a role in mobilising the people to become more socially responsible, help inculcate the habit of giving back and working towards a common good.

Dr Wan Azizah said that within a year of launching the e-donation feature, a total of RM317,000 has been donated through the Boost platform benefitting 32 NGOs, charities, and organizations.

Moving forward, she hoped the app would be expanded to allow corporate entities and big, small and medium enterprises to donate as currently only individuals can donate via the Boost app.

Boost allows users to pay via their mobile phone at participating locations without the hassle of using physical cash or cards. — Bernama