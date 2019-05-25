Amanah Youth: Political programmes held in Perak mosques, suraus go against Sultan’s decree

Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said the move by certain opposition politicians in using mosques or suraus in Perak for political activities is irresponsible and violates the decree of the Sultan of Perak. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 25 — The move by certain opposition politicians in using mosques or suraus in Perak for political activities is irresponsible and violates the decree of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah as the head of religion in the state, says State Amanah Youth chief Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim.

He said Sultan Nazrin had ordered that mosques and suraus should not be used as political stages, and instead, remain as instruments to unite the ummah.

Hasnul Zulkarnain said Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusup Husin had also reminded back in April that the 2013 Regulations on Religious Teachings and Da’wah should be strictly adhered to by all parties.

“Unfortunately, there are programmes being organised at these places of worship by the Lumut (chapters of) Wanita Umno and Muslimat PAS at the Kampung Telaga Nenas Floating Mosque in Ayer Tawar, and another at the Al-Khairiah Mosque in Kampung Banjar, Teluk Intan, (organised) by the Malaysian Umno Youth.

“In addition, Umno and PAS also held political activities at a surau in Klebang Prima here recently, bringing a banner with the symbols of the two parties to a mosque and a surau at Kampung Temiang here, and the event was also attended by the PAS Deputy President (Datuk Ibrahim Tuan Man),” he said in a statement today.

Hasnul Zulkarnain, who is also the State Communications, Multimedia, NGOs and Information Committee chairman said that the programmes were carried out with committee members of the respective mosques having full knowledge of the matter.

He said the actions of the two parties had clearly disrespected the religious institutions under the authority of the Sultan of Perak, and challenged the credibility of JAIPk in enforcing the legislation.

“The Perak Amanah Youth calls on all parties, especially Umno and PAS to run party-based programmes at other premises in the future.

“The committee members of mosques and suraus are also urged to act firmly in this regard. Even though they may be politically inclined towards certain parties, all efforts should be made to preserve the sanctity of mosques and suraus so that they are free from partisan politics,” he said. — Bernama