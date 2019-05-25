Agong pledges to carry on Sultan Ahmad Shah’s legacy and humanity

On May 22, Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today pledged they will carry on with Pahang’s Almarhum Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah legacy and humanity.

“It has been a tough few days for us as a family. But we could not have gone through this without the love, support and kindness showed by our family, friends, people of Pahang and all Malaysians.

“For this and more, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” their Majesties said in a posting on Istana Negara’s Instagram account today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Malaysians have lost an incredible human being but more importantly, they lost their beloved father and the people lost a truly incredible Sultan.

“Indeed, we are thankful to Allah for blessing us with a humble leader that we have all been inspired by his love and grace towards the people of Pahang and Malaysia. Our father remains in our hearts forever ― Al Fatihah,” their Majesties said.

On May 22, Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and the father of the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama