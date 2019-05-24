Wanita Keadilan’s latest proposals to empower women

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers a speech during PKR’s 20th anniversary celebration at Dataran Rantau, Negri Sembilan April 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Wanita Keadilan, the women’s wing of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has proposed for the government to set up an Integrated Law Reform Committee for the Empowerment of Women and Family and to create Non-Constitutency Seats for Women.

The two proposals were brought up by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Women and Family Development Minister, when she received a group led by Wanita Keadilan head Haniza Mohamed during a courtesy call at her office on Wednesday.

“These two proposals take into account grouping, inadequacies, the failure of existing legal framework whether civil or Islamic law to protect the rights of women,” said a Wanita Keadilan statement here today.

The statement stated that the proposed establishment of the committee was to find solutions to the civil-shariah family conflicts and differences with committees that collaborated and did not act separately or which were overlapping.

“As for the proposal on the non-constitutency seats for women, Haniza has emphasised its importance so that women are given the chance and space to venture into the political world by meeting the quota needs for women both in leadership and from the community.

“We are aware that in order to realise these proposals, state legislative laws need to be amended to include non-constituency members.”

Wanita Keadilan’s target is to have a minimum of 36 non-constituency members nationwide with two from each state and 13 more senators in the Dewan Negara, the statement added. — Bernama