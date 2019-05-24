Three top executives of Penang developer company charged with graft

The Special Sessions Court for Corruption in Seberang Perai has charged three top executives from a well-known Penang-based developer company with cheating. — Reuters pic

SEBERANG PERAI, May 24 — Three top executives from a well-known Penang-based developer company have been charged with cheating at the Special Sessions Court for Corruption here.

The company managing director Datuk Khor Siang Gin, 49, executive director Thein Ling Yen, 41, and marketing and sales division head Tan Siew Fung, 50, were jointly charged with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property on May 8, 2017.

The trio was accused of cheating the housing division of the Penang state secretary office by producing false sales and purchase documents to obtain a waiver of the 30 per cent Bumiputera quota for a housing project.

The waiver was allegedly for the Alila 2 housing project and the quota waiver was valued at an estimated RM1,635,870.

All three was represented by lawyers M. Puravalen and Oh Choong Ghee and claimed trial to the charge.

Sessions Court judge Nizam Zakaria allowed bail of RM20,000 in one surety each and fixed June 28 for mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Selvaranjini prosecuted the case.

All three were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

They faced a jail term of more than a year and not more than 10 years with whipping and are also liable to be fined if convicted.

All three later posted bail.