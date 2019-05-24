Senior citizen carrying smuggled cigarettes nabbed in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― A senior citizen believed have been attempting to smuggle cigarettes was arrested by the General Operations Force at the Kong Kong intersection in Pasir Gudang, Johor early yesterday.

GOF Central Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the 61-year-old man was nabbed at 2.20am and checks on his car found 220 cartons of cigarettes in the boot and in the back seat.

“The suspect was seen driving a Proton Iswara in a suspicious manner and after checking the vehicle our men found red YUXI brand cigarettes valued at RM10,400,” he said when contacted.

Abdul Ghani said investigations revealed that the man is believed to have been supplying smuggled cigarettes in the Kong Kong and Masai Johor.

“The suspect was brought to the Seri Alam district police station and the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967,” he said, adding that the suspect's car was also seized. ― Bernama