Sabah CM: State government will persevere

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to the press at the Parliament March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMPORNA, May 24 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal vows to bring positive change to Sabah as entrusted by the people despite the condemnations and criticisms he and the state government had to endure.

He said Parti Warisan Sabah with the cooperation of Pakatan Harapan and UPKO would persevere and continue to implement development programmes for the state.

The antagonists, he noted, used various means to bring down the state government under his leadership, such as the recent case where he was linked to the purported issuance of identity cards to undocumented immigrants.

“Even during this fasting month, they still persist. For instance, I was labelled as the issuer of the identity cards. I don’t have the power to issue identity cards. The authority to do so is the National Registration Department under the Home Ministry, not the Sabah government, not the chief minister,” he said.

Mohd Shafie who was here to join his constituents for iftar, hoped the people would not be misled by the smear campaign against the state government.

About 4,000 people received a contribution from Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd and Yayasan Semporna. — Bernama