RON97 petrol price back up, now at RM2.76 per litre

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The pump price for RON97 petrol will again rise, after three weeks of falling.

Starting midnight, the RON97 price will be RM2.76 per litre, up 8 sen from RM2.68.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel continue to peak at the ceiling price of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

According to the Finance Ministry, the two pump prices without government subsidies would have been RM2.46 and RM2.52 per litre.

The ministry said it is subsiding as much as RM126.52 million to keep the two prices at the ceiling price for the coming week.