Nearly RM205,000 in false claims: Melaka polytechnic lecturer released on bail

MELAKA, May 24 — A polytechnic lecturer who was remanded to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation into false claims totalling RM204,344.21 here has been released.

Magistrate Lee Kim Keat made the order and set an undeposited bail of RM50,000 with one surety on the suspect aged 38.

The man was detained on May 16 together with a supply company manager, who on May 22 was released on cash bail of RM3,000 and undeposited bail of RM47,000 bail with one surety.

The case pertained to false claims involving the supply of rugby training requirements in 2014. — Bernama