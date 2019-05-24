Anwar: Kit Siang’s withdrawal from debate with Najib a wise decision

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision of Lim Kit Siang to withdraw from a debate with Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a wise move. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, May 24 — The decision of DAP advisor, Lim Kit Siang to withdraw from debating with former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is a wise move, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said it is feared the debate between the DAP veteran and Najib may be turned into a racial conflict.

“As far as I know Kit Siang is not somebody who is not bold...but I thought many friends advised it is not suitable now as it could create tension.

“It is a good decision,” he told reporters when met during a House to House Contribution programme here today.

Yesterday, Lim announced his withdrawal from the debate with Najib on worries the programme maybe turned into a conflict between the Malays and Chinese. — Bernama