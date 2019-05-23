Lynas Corp: US joint venture won’t impact Malaysian operations

A worker walks inside the Lynas factory compound in Gebeng, April 19, 2012. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd has reaffirmed its commitment to Malaysia following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between its parent company and Blue Line Corporation to build a rare earths separation facility in the United States.

In a statement today, managing director and vice-president Datuk Mashal Ahmad said Lynas Corporation’s proposed joint venture (JV) with the Texas-based firm would have no effect on its Malaysian operations.

He explained that the proposed JV would initially focus on heavy rare earths separation in contrast to Lynas Malaysia’s focus on light rare earths separation.

“This week Lynas reaffirmed our commitment to Malaysia and to further investment in our Malaysian operations. This will provide new opportunities for our people to grow with our company and for Lynas to contribute to Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 vision,” he added. — Bernama