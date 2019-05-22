Sultan Ahmad Shah instrumental in Pahang’s economic, educational development

The coffin carrying the remains of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar at TUDM Subang before being flown aboard a special aircraft to the Kuantan RMAF Base in Pahang and thereafter to Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan for burial. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, May 22 — The passing of Pahang’s Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar is also felt by industry players and institutions of higher learning in the state.

Many described Sultan Ahmad Shah as a dedicated ruler who would always find ways to promote economic, welfare and educational development in Pahang.

ANIH Berhad executive director Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein, in extending his condolences over the demise of the late ruler said since he became the fifth Sultan of Pahang on May 7, 1974 Sultan Ahmad Shah always had the people’s welfare at heart.

“His passing is a great loss to ANIH Berhad because he had contributed much and had played a big role in realising the establishment of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT 1) in 2004 for the people’s convenience,” he told Bernama here today.

On behalf of employees of ANIH Berhad Nik Fauzi offered their heartfelt condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatiuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Pahang royalties.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am today. He was 88.

Kuantan Port Authority chairman Tan Sri Tengku Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar also shared gratitude over Sultan Ahmad Shah’s contributions adding that the former ruler played a prominent role in the development of the Kuantan Port.

“He had shown keen interest in the progress and development of the Port and we were honoured that he officially launched the Port on April 17, 1984 when he was the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) vice-chancellor Prof Wan Azhar Wan Yusoff said the late Sultan who had contributed much to the development of the university was awarded an Honorary Civil Engineering Doctorate Degree at the Commemorative Convocation and UMP 4th Convocation Ceremony in 2009.

According to Wan Azhar the university had also published a book titled The Ruler, The Builder, The Engineer in appreciation of the Sultan Ahmad Shah’s contributions in the field of Civil Engineering which had led to development in the state.

In expressing grief over the passing of Sultan Ahmad Shah, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) rector Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak said the late ruler was the university’s Constitutional Head since its establishment in 1983.

“Almarhum Tuanku had been the main pillar of IIUM since the university was established and his passing is a great loss to the management, staff and students,” he said. — Bernama