Shafie announces RM500 Raya bonus for Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU, May 21 ― The Sabah government has agreed to pay a bonus of RM500 for all civil servants in the state in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Its Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said government officials of all grades would enjoy the payment, to be made within the next few days.

“Even in our current poor economic state, the state government has agreed to a RM500 bonus to lighten the burden of our state civil servants.

“The RM500 bonus will be paid immediately to all officers, on all levels,” he told reporters today.

Sabah has a total of 21,021 civil servants including local authorities and statutory bodies.

Last year, the state paid out the same amount as a bonus for Hari Raya.