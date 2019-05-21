Owners of oil palm plantations, poultry farms in Johor get final warning over river pollution

More than 15 barrels, believed to contain chemical waste, were found and removed by workers along Sungai Masai adjacent to the Pasir Gudang-Johor Baru Highway. Owners of oil palm plantations and poultry farms near Sungai Johor have been given a final warning to ensure that the pollution in the river will not recur. ― Picture via social media

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 21 — Owners of oil palm plantations and poultry farms near Sungai Johor have been given a final warning to ensure that the pollution in the river will not recur.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse issued the warning during a dialogue session with about 30 owners of oil palm plantations and poultry farms here today.

Also present was state Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon.

Puah said during the one-hour dialogue session, the owners were well aware of the state government’s stand which wanted the Johor river pollution episodes to end.

“We want them to know that we will not compromise on any pollution incident in Sungai Johor,” he told reporters at the Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad building in Kota Iskandar here.

He said the state government would not hesitate to take legal action against those who pollute Sungai Johor under Section 7 and 7A of the Water Enactment 1921 (Amendment 2014). — Bernama