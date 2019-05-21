MB: Kelantan civil servants to get RM500 Raya bonus

Datuk Ahmad Yakob said more than 6,000 state civil servants will receive their RM500 Hari Raya bonus soon for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, May 21 — More than 6,000 state civil servants will receive their RM500 Hari Raya bonus soon for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the bonus payout, which is just like last year, will involve some RM3.3 million.

“What is important, we expect the bonus payment will be made before Hari Raya,” he told reporters after the exco meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the state government also offers a 70 per cent discount for outstanding land tax arrears until December, and to facilitate parties involved to resolve the matter.

“This is not first time we have offered such discounts and even last year, we did the same thing. This time we give a six-month period compared to only a month in the previous year,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar announced Raya bonus of RM400 each for 12, 7000 state civil servants whose grades are 54 and below. — Bernama