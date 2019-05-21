Kit Siang: Okay to debate other topics with Najib, but don't change kleptocracy subject

Lim Kit Siang attends the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 21 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has no objection to other topics being raised during his tentative debate with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, so long as the main subject remains unchanged.

The Iskandar Puteri MP has also appointed his political secretary Syahredzan Johan and Parliamentary liaison officer Ahmad Faiz Mustafa to liaise with Najib’s officers to finalise details of the debate.

“I have no objection to other topics being discussed at the debate, but the subject of the debate must not be changed and must be clearly publicised as ‘How Malaysia became a global kleptocracy and how can we become a leading nation of integrity’ whether at the debate venue or elsewhere,” he said in a statement.

He said once the debate has been confirmed, it should be clearly publicised at the debate venue or elsewhere as “How Malaysia became a global kleptocracy and how can we become a leading nation of integrity”.

Adding the finalisation would take place after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, he also welcomed the views of others on the subject via their emails and suggestions at [email protected]

In a Facebook post earlier today, Najib confirmed the debate would take place after Lim had agreed with his proposal for the event.

Najib later added in a separate post that controversial Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who had recently criticised him, cannot be the moderator of the debate.