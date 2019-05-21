Dr Wan Azizah congratulates re-elected Indonesia President Jokowi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo show their ink-stained fingers after casting their ballots during elections in Jakarta April 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for winning the Presidential Election 2019 to continue leading the country for his second five-year term.

In a statement, Dr Wan Azizah said she was optimistic that the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia would continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the people.

“I pray for Joko Widodo to be blessed with good health and strength to face future challenges as a leader,” she said.

The General Election Commission (KPU) announced the result of the Presidential Election Pilpres at 1.46am (Western Indonesia time) today, a day earlier than expected, after the vote counting process at 813,350 polling centres were completed at 11.30pm yesterday.

Jokowi, 57, and his vice-presidential pick, Ma’ruf Amin, 76, garnered 85,607,362 votes, while their contenders Prabowo Subianto, 67, and Sandiaga Uno, 49, secured 68,650,239 votes. — Bernama