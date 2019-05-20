Johor court rejects MACC’s forfeiture application of former Johor exco’s assets

The Sessions Court has rejected an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to forfeit the assets of a former state government exco, his son and daughter-in-law, worth millions of ringgit. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The Sessions Court here today rejected an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to forfeit the assets of a former state government exco, his son and daughter-in-law, worth millions of ringgit.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun made the decision after hearing the prosecution and defence’s submissions.

The court also ordered the seized assets to be returned to Datuk Abdul Latiff Bandi, his son Fauzan Hatim and his daughter-in-law Nur Shaliza Mohamad Salleh.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat applied for a stay of execution of the order pending MACC’s appeal under Section 311 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which the judge granted.

Nevertheless, the court allowed the respondents to apply to MACC for use of their seized vehicles, under bond, while waiting for disposal of the appeal.

Abdul Latiff who was present in court was represented by counsel Abd Rahim Ali.

In January 2017, MACC seized six vehicles from the respondents — a Honda CRV, Toyota Land Cruiser, Honda HRV, Nissan Skyline, Porsche Cayeene and Toyota Vellfire, and 16 luxury watches and foreign currency. — Bernama