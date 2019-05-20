DAP to take action against division leader over threat to Jerantut OCPD

DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming said it was in line with the principles of the party which respects and adheres to the law, and for now gives ample space to the police to conduct an investigation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, May 20 — DAP will take appropriate action against a party leader in Pahang who allegedly threatened Jerantut District Police chief.

DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming said it was in line with the principles of the party which respects and adheres to the law, and for now gives ample space to the police to conduct an investigation.

“We leave it to the police to investigate. Once the police come to a decision, then the party will also take the necessary action,” he said.

Nga was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) today, to learn more about the operation of the industrial park located in Gebeng here.

He was asked to comment on the arrest of the division leader at the Jerantut District Police headquarters (IPD) near here at 3pm yesterday, to assist investigations into a case of alleged criminal intimidation against Supt Mazlan Hassan.

The 53-year-old party leader was alleged to have sent intimidating messages to Mazlan via the WhatsApp’s application last Thursday, which is said to be attributed to grievances against against police action at the IPD.

It is understood that the police seized duty-unpaid cigarettes and alcohol allegedly sold by a man, who also held a party post.

Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad, who confirmed the suspect’s arrest, added that he had been released on police bail after having his statement recorded yesterday evening. — Bernama