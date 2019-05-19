Three killed after van skids in Semanggol

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said it is thought 14 people were involved in the accident. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

IPOH, May 19 — At least three individuals, believed to be foreigners, were killed after the van they were travelling in skidded at KM190 North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, near Simpang Empat, in Semanggol, about 60km from here this morning.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said he received a call from the public at about 7.34am before a team was rushed to the scene.

“We estimated about 14 victims involved in the accident, all believed to be foreigners,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the rescue operation was still ongoing by a team from Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station. — Bernama