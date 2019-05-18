Be law-abiding to keep model of unity, says Muhyiddin

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia needed to remain a peaceful and prosperous country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANGKAK, May 18 — The people should continue to abide by the laws and constitution of the country to ensure it remains a model of unity, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Malaysia needs to remain a peaceful and prosperous country, and we should not let anything undermine our harmonious living,” he said when speaking at a programme to inculcate noble values at Masjid Dato’ Hj Abd Ghani, Sagil Parit 2, Tangkak here tonight.

Also present was Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia had succeeded in preserving its peace and harmony although the people are of different races and religions.

If the people continue to adhere to this principle, Malaysia will go on developing to scale greater heights, he said.

He said as such Muslims should draw a lesson from Ramadan to increase their efforts as commanded by Islam to make them successful and exemplary people.

“However, we are aware that the government is facing various challenges, including how to enhance cooperation in the spirit of brotherhood and unity among ourselves.

“There should not be disputes and there should not be disunity caused by differences in ideology and views among ourselves,” he added. — Bernama