10 individuals who threatened MP’s enforcement officer arrested

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Police have detained eight men including an Indonesian and two women who were allegedly involved in a threatening case against an enforcement officer with the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) recently.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the eight men, aged between 22 and 57 years, were arrested at 2.45 pm on Wednesday while the two women aged 19 and 46, were nabbed yesterday around Gombak.

He said all the suspects were arrested following a police report received on May 13 that the MPS officer’s house in Taman Muhibbah, Rawang, Selangor was splashed with red paint and that had resulted in damage to two vehicles belonging to the victim.

“A similar incident took place on April 28 when the suspects set off firecrackers, which were left in a red paint barrel filled with nails, iron fillings and pieces of paper.

“The initial confession from the suspects was that they were hired to attack the victim’s house because MPS took stern action to address the dumping problem at an illeglal landfill in Kampung Sungai Tua Batu Caves, Selangor,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Fadzli said police were also looking for another individual known as Jafni Abdullah @ Mohd Yusoff, 47, nicknamed Man Puchong, to facilitate investigations.

According to him, all the suspects do not have previous criminal records and have been remanded to assist investigations.

Meanwhile, MPS Enforcement and Security Department director Norhahyati Ahmad when met at her house in Rawang said the threats received by her will not dampen her spirit in discharging her duties after two months taking up the post.

She said two police reports had been lodged at the Rawang Police Station and assumed the threats received were serious, with certain motives, but did not know who was behind it.

“I have never received any threats before this, therefore what has happened has made me to be scared. It also affects my neighbours who are worried over their safety as well,” she said.

Following the incident, the security control at her residence has been enhanced with the fixing of four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, as well as patrols from the police and MPS enforcement officers. — Bernama