Ministers pay tribute to consumer rights legend SM Idris

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — As news of Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) president SM Mohamed Idris’ death at 93 started to spread, tributes to the man have flooded social media.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Twitter: “My condolences to the family and friends of Consumer Association of Penang and Sahabat Alam Malaysia president SM Mohamed Idris. I hope he is placed among his fellow syuhada and solehin.”

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he had always sought Mohamed Idris’ advice on matters dealing with consumer affairs.

“I received lots of advice from him (Mohamed Idris) especially regarding consumer issues. Al Fatihah,” Saifuddin posted on Twitter.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar also commended Mohamed Idris for his efforts and achievements.

“Despite passing at the age of 93, he remained a pivotal voice and opinion maker to ensure improvement in the standards of services, goods and consumer protection in Malaysia till the end,” Dr Xavier said of Mohamed Idris, who was also environmental rights group Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) president.

Mohamed Idris, who was known for his vocal stance against many environmental and social issues, died at the Gleneagles Medical Centre at about 4.45pm today.

His brother Mohideen Abdul Kader said Mohamed Idris was brought to the hospital when he complained of breathing difficulties yesterday evening.

He leaves behind four children.