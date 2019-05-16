Cops nab army captain over burglary of designer handbag shop in KL

Police managed to arrest the suspect on May 9, who was involved in a burglary a year ago in Berjaya Times Square. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― An army captain who was involved in shop-breaking since a year ago was arrested after he burgled a shop selling designer handbags in Berjaya Times Square two weeks ago.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said police investigations revealed the man was desperate to pay off online gambling debts so he broke into a shop selling designer handbags and stole branded handbags before selling them to another handbag store.

“On May 3, at 11am, a luxury brand handbags’ shop owner in Berjaya Times Square lodged a police report when he found his shop ransacked and several branded handbags such as Chanel, Hermes and several others had been stolen.

Mohd Fahmi said, according to a closed-circuit television camera recording at the scene, the police managed to apprehend the suspect, in his 30s, on May 9 at the Sungai Besi army camp.

“Police seized 70 luxury bags of various brands estimated to be worth RM250,000 and a Kia Spectra car,” he told reporters at IPD Dang Wangi, here yesterday. ― Bernama