Chong: Prohibit importation of fresh milk into Sarawak

KUCHING, May 16 — The Sarawak government through its Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (MANRED) is urged to prohibit the importation of fresh milk into the state in view of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Chong Chieng Jen urged Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is MANRED minister, to look into the matter seriously and not merely pay lip service to the so-called fight for Sarawak’s rights.

“If the policy of importing fresh milk from certain countries listed by the International World Organisation as those areas that are still being infected by FMD, one day our whole poultry industry might be seriously affected,” he told a press conference here today.

Chong said at present, despite the circular issued by the State Department of Veterinary Services on the matter, fresh milk products that were imported or produced in Peninsular Malaysia were still found in some markets in Sarawak.

“This is a measure we take to protect our poultry and people from being infected by FMD and, if once found to have contracted FMD, then we no longer hold the status of FMD-free country,” he said.

Earlier this year, the circular was issued to suspend the importation of fresh milk into the state including from Peninsular Malaysia that is not free from FMD. — Bernama