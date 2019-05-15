High Court orders forfeiture of RM693,000 from Segamat Municipal Council sports club

The MACC said it conducted an investigation into the MPS KSK chairman for alleged involvement in money laundering activities by accepting, transferring and using illegal proceeds from criminal breach of trust cases. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

JOHOR BARU, May 15 — The High Court here today directed that RM692,952.48 in cash belonging to the Segamat Municipal Council Sports and Welfare Club (MPS KSK) be forfeited due to suspected money-laundering activities.

Judge Datuk Wira Halijah Abbas made the decision to revoke the club’s claim to the funds when approving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) forfeiture application.

The money will be transferred to the federal government's coffers pursuant to the MACC’s application.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhaili Sapun represented the commission while no legal counsel appeared for the respondents.

The MACC named MPS KSK chairman Abd Rahman Auf Ramdzan, secretary Siti Zubaidah Rustan, treasurer Ismail Suratman, and the club as respondents.

In a statement, the MACC said it conducted an investigation into the MPS KSK chairman for alleged involvement in money laundering activities by accepting, transferring and using illegal proceeds from criminal breach of trust cases.

“The proceeds were then transferred to the club’s Bank Islam current account for its use, when it was supposed to be the revenue by the Segamat Municipal Council,” the MACC said.