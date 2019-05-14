Wang Kelian RCI: Police witness recalled, hearing closed to public

Assistant Superintendent Jamaluddin Shah is taking the stand today as the inquiry's seventh witness. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 14 ― The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) for the discovery of temporary transit camps and mass graves at Wang Kelian, Perlis entered its ninth day today.

Taking the stand this morning was the inquiry's seventh witness, Assistant Superintendent Jamaluddin Shah, who had been the acting Special Branch chief at Padang Besar police headquarters during the discovery of the camps in 2015.

He was recalled to provide additional testimony.

However, the panel decided to close his session this morning to the public as it would include confidential information.

In 2015, the nation was shocked with the discovery of 139 graves and 28 human trafficking camps at the peak of Bukit Wang Burma in Wang Kelian located at the Malaysian-Thai border.

Following allegations of corruption and cover-ups, the government announced the RCI that began its hearings on April 16 at the Home Ministry’s Dewan Gemilang here.

Former chief justice Tun Arifin Zakaria is chairing the RCI and assisted by former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Norian Mai along with six others.