Razak Baginda gave samples of handwriting, court told

Dr Shaariibuu Setev arrives at the Shah Alam High Court January 24, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, May 14 — The High Court here today was told that political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda has given samples of his handwriting to a police officer on November 14 and 15, 2006.

ASP Ahmad Abu Bakar, 47, who was testifying in the civil case filed by the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the Mongolian model who was murdered in 2006, said he was the person responsible for obtaining samples of Abdul Razak’s handwriting for the two consecutive days (November 14 and 15, 20016).

Ahmad, who is currently attached at the Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department’s Case Study division, said he was given the instruction by his then Deputy Staff Officer DSP Gan Tack Guan on November 14, 2006, at 3pm before meeting up with another officer, DSP Zainuddin to inform him about obtaining samples of Abdul Razak’s handwriting.

Ahmad said samples of Abdul Razak’s handwriting were obtained at the interrogation room in Bukit Aman.

When asked by Altantuya’s family lawyer, Harshaan Zamani what happened after he was given the instruction, Ahmad said he went to see DSP Zainuddin and received a fax with handwriting on it that was confiscated by ASP Zulkarnain.

Harshaan Zamani: What happened after you were shown the copy of the fax?

Ahmad: ASP Zulkarnain rewrote part of the copy containing the name ‘Abdullah’, house address, Hotel Malaya Jalan Hang Lekir and the name ‘Amina’.

“After that, I went to see Abdul Razak on the same day in the interrogation room to obtain the samples of his handwriting.

Harshaan Zamani: How did you instruct Abdul Razak while taking samples of his handwriting? Was there only one copy or several copies?

Ahmad: I met Abdul Razak and told him my purpose. He agreed. I read the words written by DSP Zainuddin and Abdul Razak then wrote them on A4 paper. There were five copies each, of both sides of the paper.

Harshaan Zamani: Do you take all 10 copies?

Ahmad: Yes. I also asked Abdul Razak to sign a piece of paper in front me and on each of those copies.

He was the 10th witness to testify in the trial involving a RM100 million suit brought by Altantuya’s father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, his wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, on June 4, 2007.

They named Azilah and another ex-policeman Sirul Azhar Umar, Razak and the Malaysian government as defendants.

However, Altanshagai’s name was removed as plaintiff following his death two years ago.

Ahmad said he later handed over samples of Abdul Razak’s handwriting to investigating officer in Altantuya’s case, ASP Tony Lunggan on November 17, 2006.

Earlier, the court also heard the application from plaintiffs’ lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo to obtain documents relating to Altantuya’s previous criminal proceeding.

Plaintiffs, among others, requested a copy of all statements taken by the police during the investigation of the case including those who were not prosecution witnesses; a copy of the original exhibits submitted by the prosecution; details of the identity card numbers, including the name and address of the party being investigated whether they were called as prosecution witnesses or otherwise and or offered to the defence.

They also requested a copy of all statements, either in writing or recording, taken by the police in the process of investigation and prosecution of the first, second and third defendants.

Hearing before Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera continues tomorrow and he set Thursday for the decision on the application. — Bernama