No price hikes at Selangor Ramadan bazaars, authorities say

Customers buying food at a Ramadan bazaar in Shah Alam.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGI, May 14 ― The Selangor trade enforcement division has not detected any increase in the prices of food sold at Ramadan bazaars so far.

Its director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah said this shows that bazaar traders have been adhering to the ministry's regulations.

“They have not taken advantage by increasing prices of items, and our officers on the ground have been making sure of that as well.

“Since the first day of Ramadan (May 6), some 2,869 premises have been inspected throughout Selangor, out of which only one (stall) was given a warning for not displaying a price list,” he told reporters after leading an inspection at the Section 16 Ramadan bazaar here yesterday.

The prices of food and goods this year were about the same as last year's, Muhamad Zikril added.

“We have not received any complaints on unscrupulous traders, but nevertheless we will continue with our inspections and keep monitoring the situation,” he said. ― Bernama