Police foil attempt to smuggle syabu to S. Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Police foiled an attempt to smuggle 5.1 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM255,000 to South Korea when they detained two women and a man, believed to be drug mules, while they were busy preparing the drugs, in a raid at a hotel here earlier today.

A team comprising personnel from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) and Selangor police headquarters’ NCID division, detained the three suspects, aged 21 to 31, in the 12.01am raid.

Bukit Aman NCID acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the team seized the 5.1 kilogrammes of syabu which were strapped to the two women’s bodies.

“The seized drug is estimated to be worth US$2.04 million (RM8.5 million) in South Korea, due to higher price there and it could cater to 26,000 drug addicts,” he said.

He said the investigations found the two women were using ‘body packing’ smuggling tactics and were to depart for Busan, South Korea, via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The women attached packets of drugs around their waist using adhesive tape and in their undergarment with the male suspect to assist them and the three tested negative for drugs,” he told a press conference at Ampang Jaya district police headquarters today.

Kamarulzaman said the two female suspects were to be paid RM16,000 if they managed to take the drugs abroad.

“Before departure, they were paid RM1,000 as deposit, flight tickets and hotel accommodation while the balance will be paid once they completed the task and the 31-year-old woman has the experience of doing similar activity,” said Kamarulzaman, adding that the syndicates recruited drug mules through acquaintances and from the social media.

He said all three suspects were remanded until Saturday and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama