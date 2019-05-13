Johor extortion syndicate crippled following arrest of six gang members

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the police have crippled an extortion gang. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, May 13 — Johor police have crippled an extortion gang that specialises in running a protection racket at construction areas and factories in the Kluang district.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said yesterday the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) had arrested six local men, aged between 23 and 35-years-old from several locations in Kluang.

He said police also seized two machetes, two samurai swords, eight mobile phones and a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive from the suspects.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspects are part of the Kluang 04 secret society group that were known to be active in extortion and recruiting new members in Kluang.

“With the arrests, investigators believe that they can solve several extortion cases involving residential developers at their project site, factories as well as four cases of violent crime that resulted in fighting and injuries,” said Kamarudin in a statement issued today.

Kamarudin said police have initiated investigations against the suspects under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion and also under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959.

“We urge construction site operators who have been extorted to come forward and inform the Johor police through the hotline number at 013-605 2467,” he added.

The Poca 1959 was amended in 2013 to combat organised crime after the abolishment of the Internal Security Act.