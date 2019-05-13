Datuk and chief financial officer arrested for graft over RM17m military project

The CEO and CFO of a company has been remanded by MACC for four days to facilitate investigations for allegedly receiving bribe over an RM17 million worth project to supply equipment for military vehicles. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A chief executive officers (CEO) and a chief financial officer (CFO) of a company has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations for allegedly receiving bribe over an RM17 million worth project to supply equipment for military vehicles.

The CEO, a Datuk aged 45, and the CFO, a 53-year-old woman, were arrested last night at Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya after they arrived there to have their statements recorded.

A MACC source told Malay Mail that the duo is suspected to have accepted bribes amounting to several hundred thousands of ringgit from several companies in several incidents.

“Initial investigations suggest that the suspects had received the bribe between 2014 and 2017 in relation to the project to supply equipment for the AV8 and Adnan armoured carrier vehicles.

“MACC investigators have so far several documents pertaining the project and seized RM100,000 in cash from them,” the source said.

The suspects are currently under remand for four days starting today after magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim granted the remand application.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests.