MCMC, state govts to cooperate in setting up digital infrastructure for NFCP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will work with state governments across the country to facilitate the implementation of digital infrastructure that will support the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said the collaboration was aimed at enhancing connectivity to ensure the public enjoys better quality broadband coverage, besides advancing the country’s communications and multimedia industry.

“In line with NFCP, the ultimate goal is to ensure sustainable, high-quality, comprehensive and affordable digital connectivity.

“In this context, the government through MCMC and the industry is committed and will provide support to state governments in terms of providing inclusive infrastructure in a cost-efficient manner as well as sharing best practices,” he said in a statement today.

Al-Ishsal said MCMC would also be holding meetings with the governments of Perak, Sarawak, Kedah, Melaka and Selangor soon, with one already held in Penang yesterday. — Bernama