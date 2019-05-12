Klang water supply is 99pc restored as of 6pm

Water restoration in Klang reached 99 per cent as of 6 pm, according to Syabas. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Water restoration in Klang reached 99 per cent as of 6 pm, according to Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

In a statement, Syabas said it was presently concentrating on Bandar Putera 2, Bandar Parkland and Taman Sentosa.

“The local service centre at Taman Rakyat, Taman Sri Andalas will continue operating to provide assistance to the affected areas,” it said.

In this regard, it seeks the cooperation of consumers not to store water beyond what they need, to allow Syabas to expedite the restoration process. — Bernama