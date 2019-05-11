Stop looking back at what could have been, Tok Mat tells members on Umno’s 73rd birthday

Tok Mat told Umno members to stop look back at their mistakes but bend their backs to retake federal power and six states in the 15th general election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― In a low-key commemoration of Umno’s 73rd anniversary of its founding today, party acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan urged members to move on and focus on winning the next general election instead of dwelling on past regrets and dissatisfaction.

Mohamad, better known by the affectionate nickname Tok Mat, told Umno members to stop look back at their mistakes but bend their backs to retake federal power and six states in the 15th general election, which he predicted would be called before the five-year expiry of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) mandate in 2023.

“Don't look back, don't study and review why we fell but focus on what we must do together to rise from our fall.

“This is critical because if we only look and why and how we fell, we will never go anywhere. In fact, we might be arguing with one another.

“What we must do now is to ‘Unite, Be Loyal and Serve’ together and rise together,” he was quoted as saying by party organ Umno Online today.

Mohamad said the party’s two-prong strategy is first to strengthen the confidence of Umno members, and secondly, to tighten rapport with splinter party and former nemesis PAS for mutual benefits.

The Rantau assemblyman said the strategy is critical for Umno to reclaim its top spot by the next GE.

“Our main strategy is to ensure that the Malays unite and cooperate with another major Malay party in our country ― PAS. We must work together to ensure the Malays are no longer disunited.

“If the Malays are not united, we will not go anywhere,” he was quoted saying.

In contrast, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is on a garden leave had called upon his party members to reflect on their past, as the party's anniversary fall in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Zahid, who usually presents a tough demeanour had practically told his party members to navel gaze and look back upon their sins and repent.

“We celebrate Umno's birthday in Ramadan, a month of reflection.

“Together let us move on to something better and let us look deep into our hearts and soul to assess ourselves and our party while begging forgiveness from Allah as humans are prone to committing sins,” he said in a message to party members.

However, he also said the Umno-PAS cooperation is a win-win situation and if there are those who have been hurt by PAS in the past, they should let it go and close ranks.