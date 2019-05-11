Kelantan-federal govt relationship has been good over past year, says MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (right) says the relationship between the state government and the federal government has been good in the first year of the PH administration. — Picture courtesy of Kelantan MB’s office

KOTA BARU, May 11 ― The relationship between the Kelantan government and the federal government has been good in the first year of Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said.

He said despite having some weaknesses in certain areas, he was actually happy with the media openness highlighted by the PH-led federal government, besides the well-improved staff relationships.

“We have a good government-to-government relationship despite being from different parties and having different ideologies.

“We respect the (federal) government elected by the people,” he said after opening the Madinah Ramadan programme at the compound of Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here Friday night.

PH has just celebrated their first anniversary in power last Thursday after successfully toppling Barisan Nasional (BN) at the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 last year.

For the second year of PH administration, Ahmad, who is also PAS deputy spiritual leader, said he hoped the government would focus on implementing their manifesto and fulfilling all the promises they made to the people at the GE14.

“We, too, are working hard to fulfill the pledges in our manifesto, especially when we get our oil royalty,” he added. ― Bernama