Police give nod for IPCMC, IGP says it will not erode police powers

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador and Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed shake hands after a meeting in Putrajaya May 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The police have finally given their consent for the formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) some 14 years after it was first proposed.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today that their consent was based on the guarantee that police powers would not be diminished, Malaysiakini reported.

He said a meeting with Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed in Putrajaya this evening had cleared the police’s concerns on the commission.

Pointing out that some 20 police officers had spoken up on the IPCMC during the meeting, Hamid reportedly told reporters: “I am satisfied with the discussion process. The high-ranking officers gave their views.

“GIACC convinced the police on issues which were of concern... In actual fact, IPCMC provides numerous opportunities and space to the police. It does not erode the police’s existing powers.”

The IPCMC was mooted by the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the police in its report published in May 2005.