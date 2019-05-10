Perak excos to be sworn in soon, MB says

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at a ‘bubur lambuk’ making event organised by Ipoh City Council May 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 10 — The swearing-in ceremony of Perak state executive councillors will be held soon after a date is given by the office of Perak Sultan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he would present the proposed names to Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

“But before that, I will need to discuss with the leadership of Pakatan Harapan on the names to be submitted,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after visiting a bubur lambuk making event organised by Ipoh City Council here today.

The one-year term is at the behest of the Sultan.

Asked if there will be any changes to the line-up, Ahmad Faizal said:

“I don’t see why (the need to change).”

He was however quick to add that he is just a mere leader following the Sultan’s orders.

“I will give my views (on who to be appointed) to PH leadership and the Sultan but Tuanku will have the final say,” he added.

The current exco line up consists of five from DAP, three Amanah, two PKR and one from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also the political secretary for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, had previously indicated that there may be a possible change in the state exco line-up.

Speculation that there might be changes among the state executive councillors emerged after one of the state’s two PKR officials Abdul Yunus Jamhari lost his position as state party secretary in internal elections.

Abdul Yunus is also State Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.