Klang water supply to be fully restored by Sunday

SHAH ALAM, May 10 — Water supply disruption following three main pipe bursts near Banting-Taiping West-Coast Expressway (WCE) here is expected to be resolved by Sunday.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) had earlier targeted to fully restore the supply by 3pm today.

However, Customer Relationship and Communication Management Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said usage and storing of water by consumers whose supply had been restored, hindered the process.

“Based on our monitoring and pressure reading at the distribution system this morning, 69 per cent (about 44 areas) of the water supply in 65 affected areas had been restored.

“We are making efforts to restore the remaining 31 per cent at the latest, this Sunday,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Air Selangor would continue to mobilise its water tankers to the affected areas and continue the operations at its service centres at Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Bandar Parkland, Taman Sri Andalas and Batu Belah.

Ahmad Raof said for long term measure, Air Selangor was also installing new pipelines of 1,400mm and 900mm, diverting them from the original position.

“Installation works and shifting which necessitated the cooperation of a few agencies among them, Malaysian Highway Authority began last night and are expected to be completed this Sunday,” he said.

The incident on Saturday at the WCE project site caused some 800,000 consumers in 65 areas to go without water. — Bernama