Economic Affairs Ministry greenlights RM4.8b infrastructure funds for Kedah, RM1.8b for Kelantan

Azmin said the federal initiatives aim to create new industries and generate higher income. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of RM6.2 billion have been approved for infrastructure and developmental projects in Kedah and Kelantan, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced today.

He said the funds were for the implementation of the federal government’s initiative for more inclusive development to narrow the economic gap between the country’s urban centres and more rural territories, among one of seven strategies announced yesterday by the prime minister.

“To that end, the ministry has approved development and infrastructure projects worth RM4.8 billion in Kedah and RM1.4 billion in Kelantan, so as to develop comprehensive economic centres in all corners of the country,” he said in a statement.

Azmin said the federal initiative aims to create new industries and generate higher income, so the government can grow the economy for a more equitable share of the pie with the states.

He said new technology under Industrial Revolution 4.0 has spurred the need for new jobs that the government has identified in 15 new areas.

Among those he listed were content for the entertainment and digital industries; better logistics especially within Asean and high-tech farming.

“We must increase our efforts to augment the national economy for the prosperity of the rakyat,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad outlined seven core strategies to improve economic prosperity for all in his keynote speech to mark his Pakatan Harapan government’s first anniversary yesterday.