Customs says new smuggling unit doesn’t need PSD approval

The Customs Department said the internal taskforce was part of an initiative to protect the integrity of corruption investigations. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Customs Department today clarified that its new investigation unit did not require approval from the Public Service Department (PSD) prior to its set-up as it was a taskforce to improve intelligence investigations of smuggling activities.

The department also said there was no overlap with existing agencies, in response to allegations that the new internal taskforce, called Unit Siasatan Dalaman Khas (USD), was redundant.

“The job scope of the USD does not overlap with that of the department’s Integrity Branch.

“The formation of this unit does not involve any additional position, and therefore, an approval from the PSD is not needed until this taskforce is made into an official branch within the department,” it said in a statement.

The department said the taskforce was part of an initiative to protect the integrity of corruption investigations, including the possible involvement of its own staff, and prove its commitment in the fight against graft.

Yesterday, news portal Malaysiakini cited PAS leader S. Barathidasan claiming the USD, which started its operations from January 2 with 20 officers, may not be legitimate because PSD had not given its approval at that time.