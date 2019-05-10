Cops: Perlis warden who allegedly sodomised tahfiz students thought to be on the run in Ipoh

Perlis police believe the suspect is now in Ipoh. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, May 10 — A hostel warden who was suspected of sodomising and molesting students at a tahfiz centre in the state is believed to have fled to Ipoh, Perak.

Perlis police chief, Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said the 28-year-old suspect who is a bachelor, is believed to have escaped after a police report was lodged by a teacher of the tahfiz centre.

“We have received information that the suspect is now in Ipoh, Perak and we are seeking the assistance of Perak police to nab the suspect and we are waiting for response from the other side,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported a tahfiz teacher was suspected of sodomising and molesting five tahfiz students aged between nine and 15 since April after a report was made by a teacher who is also an employee of the tahfiz centre at the Simpang Empat police station in Arau yesterday.

Based on the teacher’s report, a 15-year-old victim came forward to lodge a complaint on April 24, alleging he was sodomised and forced to carry out sexual acts in the warden’s room.

The victim claimed the suspect threatened to beat him if he were to report the incident but the victim could not stand the acts and decided to make a complaint.

Police also found a nine-year-old student was also sodomised by the suspect who also hugged and kissed the victim while watch pornographic video together in the warden’s room.

The case is being investigated under Sex Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama