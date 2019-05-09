Wang Kelian RCI enters eighth day

Tun Arifin Zakaria presides over the Wang Kelian RCI hearing at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya April 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the discovery of temporary transit camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, enters its eighth day with the 23rd witness taking the stand.

NST-TV editor Farrah Naz Abdul Karim testified before the seven-member RCI panel which was chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria.

One of the two witnesses to testify today, Farrah Naz was senior news editor in The New Straits Times when she was involved in the news coverage of the discovery of the graves and temporary transit camps in Wang Kelian in 2015.

Beginning April 16, the RCI which was set up with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 29, was being held at the Home Ministry’s Dewan Gemilang here which had been improvised as a court.

In 2015, the nation was shocked with the discovery of 139 graves and 28 human trafficking camps at the peak of Bukit Wang Burma in Wang Kelian located at the Malaysian-Thai border.

Among others, the RCI will review all documents and evidence relating to the discovery of the temporary transit camps and graves in Wang Kelian. — Bernama